Keep Calm and Stay Indoors? As Northumberland braces for weekend heatwave new survey reveals locals are likely to skip outdoor plans when it’s hot

As Northumberland braces for temperature highs of 30°C, new research from outdoor clothing brand TOG24 reveals a surprising shift in the nation’s weather habits: it’s not just the rain that’s causing Brits to cancel plans anymore - it’s the heat.

A new survey from TOG24, which asked over 2,000 people across the UK about their attitudes to bad weather and outdoor plans, shows that rising temperatures are fast becoming a major factor in cancelled plans.

People in the North East are well-known for their grit, but even they are thinking twice about heading out in the heat as high temperatures are proving to be a growing obstacle. Across Northern England 14% of respondents said they would change or abandon outdoor plans if the temperature rose above 25°C. That figure puts the North above Central England (12%) and Wales (12%), and level with Scotland, despite North easterners' own hardy weather reputation.

It wouldn’t be a British summer without a few unusual clothing choices. 1 in 6 Brits said they have worn unconventional outfits to cope with unpredictable conditions. That includes bin bag ponchos, carrier bag shoes in the rain, and even Christmas jumpers at summer festivals.

The findings arrive just as forecasters predict temperatures will hit 30°C in parts of the North East this Saturday, triggering heat health alerts and warnings from the Met Office. This will mark one of the hottest days of the year so far, and a dramatic shift for a country more accustomed to drizzle than drought.

Such a ‘weather-resilient’ reputation, it turns out, is well earned. In the same survey Scotland was voted the most weather-resilient region by 37% of Brits, an overwhelming 31-point lead however the North East came second (9%).

TOG24 Managing Director Mark Ward commented “[...] With British weather doing what it does best, which is switching from sun to sleet in minutes, we design clothing that’s ready for whatever the skies throw at you."

With heatwaves sweeping parts of the UK this weekend, the message is clear: sunshine, not showers, may be the nation’s next big weather challenge.