Jump into action for wildlife this July

It’s World Jump Day on the 20th of July and Northumberland Wildlife Trust is offering the region’s wildlife lovers the opportunity to jump at the chance of a great membership offer this July, as part of its Super Summer Sale.

From Monday 1st July - Wednesday 31st July, anybody taking out a membership via the Trust’s website or with one of its membership recruiters, will receive 15 months for the price of 12 - the best purchase anybody will make all summer.

New members always receive the Trust’s membership magazine three times a year, a new look reserves guide and monthly e-newsletters, however, this year, there is the bonus of a bee friendly seed packet and wild bee booklet.

Bees are effective pollinators of a wide range of wildflowers and crops and have considerable ecological and economic importance. All types of bees have suffered a serious reduction in numbers in recent decades and all but six of the UK’s 250 bumble bees species have been declining since the 1960s.

By taking out a membership this July, new members will be able to become a ‘Pollinator Pal’ by planting the bee friendly seeds in their gardens or in planters in their back yards or balconies.

Liz Lovatt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Communications and Engagement Manager says:

“Nature is still so important to everybody’s health and wellbeing which is great, but it does mean that our work to protect wildlife and green spaces has become more crucial than ever.

“If I could ask for one thing this summer, it’s that people help us to give wildlife a much-needed voice by supporting our sale and helping us raise much needed funds to keep our natural health service going, not just this year, but for many more years to come.”