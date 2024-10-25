Jorvik Tricycles supports Newcastle charity, Ouseburn Farm, with tricycle donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle based charity, Ouseburn Farm, has been chosen as the winner of two Jorvik Tricycles as part of the business’ 10th anniversary national giveaway.

Jorvik, one of Europe’s leading tricycle providers, has donated two tricycles to support those living with disabilities who are taking part in placement projects at Ouseburn Farm. The increased stability of the tricycle's third wheel offers improved stability and balance, helping individuals on the farm to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of cycling.

The social media competition called upon independent charities across the North East to nominate themselves in order to be in with a chance of winning.

Ouseburn Farm is a registered charity and community farm in the heart of Newcastle. The charity offers placement for adults with learning disabilities, difficulties and ASD (autistic spectrum disorder), empowering them with key life and social skills through enriching workshops and outdoor learning activities.

Jennifer Urwin, Fundraising and Communications Lead at Ouseburn Farm, commented, “We are absolutely delighted to win two of these fantastic trikes from Jorvik Tricycles! We can’t wait to see how our staff and volunteers use them around the Ouseburn Valley, and we think there will be lots of creative opportunities to use them in our community events with local families and visitors. We support lots of adults with learning disabilities who will really enjoy riding these around as part of their wellbeing workshops at the farm. Thank you!”

Founded in 1976, the Ouseburn Farm charity remains true to its origins, focusing on offering the opportunity to learn through engagement with farm life and nature. The farm currently supports 60 adults with learning disabilities through its placement projects, offering long-term and individually tailored learning plans.

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Ouseburn Farm and helping individuals with mobility issues to get the most out of their time on the farm. Our tricycles offer multiple benefits and we’re excited to see how the tricycles will help the team and its visitors.”

This is the second donation as part of the ‘10 trikes for 10th year’ giveaway. The first donation was awarded to Refillable.Co and SWALLOW in Bath, helping them to achieve improved sustainability and accessibility. In the upcoming months, Jorvik will be donating a total of 10 non-electric trikes to charities nationwide to mark its milestone anniversary and align with the company's ongoing mission to make cycling accessible for all.

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after owner James Walker began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born.

For more information on Jorvik Tricycles and to view the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com

For more information and to make a donation to Ouseburn Farm, please visit: www.ouseburnfarm.org.uk/