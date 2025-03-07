The RNLI’s Amble lifeboat station has strengthened its operations with the appointment of a new full-time senior station technician.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move sees Jeff Foster, who lives in Amble and is currently one of the coxswains for the sea life saving charity’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat (ALB) 13 – 16 Elizabeth and Leonard (ON 1323), take on the role, with responsibility for overseeing the upkeep of the station’s property and facilities.

He will also look after the wide range of state-of-the-art life saving kit and crew equipment at the station as well as servicing and repairing the lifeboats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an NVQ Level 3 in Engineering, he is a highly qualified and skilled technician and mechanic, who brings extensive experience and expertise to the role.

The RNLI’s Amble lifeboat station has strengthened its operations with the appointment of Jeff Foster as a new full-time senior station technician.

Jeff, who is also the on-station lifeboat training coordinator and assessor, said: “After 16-years as an RNLI volunteer, it’s great to be taking on this critical role and helping to keep our lifesaving boats and equipment in tip-top condition and ready to go into action at a moment’s notice.

“I also look forward to continuing my work as a trainer, bringing on a new generation of crew members and training them to the highest standards and traditions of the RNLI.”

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: “Congratulations and thanks to Jeff for all his hard work. The RNLI provides lifeboat coverage 365 days a year and this investment in onsite skills and resources will ensure the Amble Lifeboat Station continues to fulfil this commitment.”