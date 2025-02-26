ITV News paid a visit to a Cramlington hospital to investigate the important roles of Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity’s volunteers.

Tyne Tees’ health correspondent, Helen Ford, recently explored the vital role volunteers play at Northumbria Healthcare's hospitals across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Visiting the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, she spoke with a number of volunteers including Pat Stephenson and Kit Tapscott about the enjoyment they get out of volunteering.

The segment also featured patients themselves, who described the importance and benefits for them of having the volunteers around as a helping hand.

Volunteer buggy driver, Ray with ITV health correspondent, Helen Ford.

Northumbria Volunteer Service (NVS) is run by Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity.

A charity spokesperson said: “We have a team of around 400 incredible volunteers who support staff, patients and visitors across Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

“We’re always looking for more volunteers to take on a range of roles. These include our hospital site cafes, meet and greet, buggy service, patient befrienders or more."

Bright are particularly keen to take on more young people.

Volunteers, Pat and Kit run a sweet trolley around the hospital.

The spokesperson added: “Volunteers are typically of retirement age, but we have fantastic opportunities for all – including young people wanting to gain experience for work or university.

“Those in the NVS usually want to ‘give back’ to the NHS and find great joy in volunteering – benefiting their social life and physical activity. It is also rewarding because all profits raised in our NVS cafes go back into the charity.”

To find out more about volunteering opportunities, please visit: https://bright.northumbria.nhs.uk/about/nvs/