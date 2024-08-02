It’s a family affair at Hauxley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forget the Three Musketeers, Three Amigos or Three Degrees, Northumberland Wildlife Trust has its own terrific trio working at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and better still, they're all local.

The three - grandma, daughter, and granddaughter all live in Amble and work in the reserve’s nearby Lookout Café.

Grandma Lyndy has worked in the café for six years, granddaughter Isla for the past two years, with daughter Anna, realising she was missing out on the fun, joining the team earlier this year. In addition, Aunt Yvonne works in the café. It really is a family affair.

As with many families there’s a bit of friendly rivalry between them with the three having their weekly Eurovision Scone Contest event to see which scones members of the public have preferred over that week and an ongoing competition to see who can make the best coffee.

Three generations at Hauxley. Lindy, Isla and Anna.

However, there is every possibility the terrific trio will shortly become the dynamic duo as Isla is waiting for her A level results before heading off to university.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says:

“Lindy, Anna, and Isla are a great asset to our Lookout Café here at the Wildlife Discovery Centre. Most days, especially over the summer, the café is absolutely packed with customers, but they remain jolly and cheerful and are proof that the people of Northumberland are great folk to work with.

“So, instead of heading to a café franchise this summer, come to Hauxley have a walk round the reserve and be a judge in their weekly scone contest. They’d love to see you.”