Here are twelve inspiring women, from Northumberland’s past and present, who have made their mark.
1. Grace Darling
Perhaps one of Northumberland's most famous women, Grace Darling became a 19th century icon following her heroic rescue of survivors from the SS Forfarshire, which ran aground off the Northumberland coast in 1838. Today she's honoured in the popular Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh. Photo: The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks. Photo: Thomas Brooks
2. Lucy Bronze
Lucy Bronze MBE from Berwick-upon-Tweed is regarded as one of the best footballers, and had a key role in helping the Lionesses bring home the Euros win in 2022, scoring a goal in the semi-final win over Sweden. She started her athletic journey in locally Alnwick Town before moving to Blyth, and now plays for Chelsea. Photo: usergenerated
3. Gill Castle
Alnwick's very own Gill Castle was the first person with a stoma to swim solo across the English Channel. She is now an Honorary Freeman of the town and runs her own charity, Chameleon Buddies which supports women in the UK and Kenya who are struggling to adapt to changes in their life following childbirth or stoma surgery. Photo: Gill Castle
4. L.J Ross
LJ Ross is a multi-million bestselling author known for her novels inspired by the stunning Northumbrian landscapes. The Ponteland-born writer is also a philanthropist who has founded various non-profit initiatives and prizes designed to support arts, literacy and local enterprise through her publishing imprint Dark Skies Publishing. Photo: L.J Ross
