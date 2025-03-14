Several injured chickens have been dumped in the Stannington area which locals believe are being ‘used as live bait for foxes’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reported that over the last two years, around 10 injured or neglected birds have been left in the village. Locals have tried their best to rescue as many animals as they can and have made the RSPCA aware of the issue.

Julia Avery, from Stannington, said: “We first noticed them in 2023, it’s a huge problem in the area. Hilltop farm have helped us with two and Fresh Start For Hens have helped too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are being used as live bait for the foxes, the ones around Stannington are always the same type so we feel sure it’s the same person.

Around 10 chickens have been found dumped in the area since 2013.

“It’s very sad, the one we caught the other day was in a terrible state – eye pecked out and wounds all over him. He’s currently being cared for and we are hopeful he can recover.”

An RSPCA spokesperson commented: “It isn’t uncommon for cockerels to be abandoned and we think this is what’s happened here.

“Sometimes people may have taken on unsexed chicks, which then grow into noisy cockerels who obviously cannot provide eggs, and so they are then dumped. Finding the appropriate facilities to take these birds can also be challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should all want to see a world where animals are treated with kindness and respect. Chickens can be very rewarding pets, but like with any animal they have specific behavioural and environmental requirements, and it's important that people have the appropriate time, knowledge and resources in place to be able to offer them a life-long home.”