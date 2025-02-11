Outdoor arts company, Walk the Plank are delivering the programme of ten events on behalf of Northumberland County Council in an aim to shine a light on the regeneration happening in Ashington.

Light Night took place across the town on January 29 and 30, finishing with a firework display and performance at Hirst Welfare Centre.

Project producer, Bev Ayre explained: “It’s an absolute privilege to work with the local people and to work with community groups and young people to celebrate their pride in Ashington.

“It’s all about celebrating the past, the present and the future of Ashington.”

1 . Light Night The Light Night event took place across Ashington on January 29, and January 30. (Credit: David Lawson Studios) Photo: Walk the plank Photo Sales

2 . Spark! Walk the Plank joined forces with LED drummers group, Spark! to deliver the event, in a celebration of the Ashington regeneration including the introduction of the much-awaited Northumberland Line. (Credit: David Lawson Studios) Photo: Walk the Plank Photo Sales

3 . Light show The group delivered a light show across Ashington. (Credit: David Lawson Studios) Photo: Walk the Plank Photo Sales