In pictures: 80th VE Day celebrations at Alnwick Castle with beacon lighting by George Earl Percy

On May 8, the gathering culminated with a beacon being lit on top of the Castle barbican by George, Earl Percy – which was attended by veterans, members of the armed forces and representatives of community groups.

Earlier in the day, there was a reading of a VE Day proclamation and raising of a commemorative flag in Column Field, as well as a concert in Alnwick Playhouse featuring music from the war years performed by local groups.

Alnwick Town Mayor, councillor Geoff Watson said: “This was a fitting way to round off VE Day 80 events in Alnwick.

“After Earl Percy lit the beacon, guests gathered at the castle entrance and sang I Vow To Thee My Country accompanied by the Dukes Piper. It was great to see the people of Alnwick come together with these events and the VE Day displays throughout the town.”

1 . VE Day VE Day celebrations in Alnwick. Photo: Alnwick Town Council/Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2 . VE Day VE Day celebrations in Alnwick. Photo: Alnwick Town Council/Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3 . VE Day Alnwick VE Day celebrations. Photo: Alnwick Town Council/Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4 . VE Day Alnwick VE Day celebrations. Photo: Alnwick Town Council/Jane Coltman Photo Sales