We asked our readers what they think could be changed to improve life in Berwick and the people have spoken.

On the border between Scotland and England and steeped in history, Berwick is a great town and was even named the ‘happiest place to live’ by the Guardian in 2025.

However, things can always be improved and we’ve rounded up some of the most common readers suggestions.

Lots feel that the medical care in Berwick is inadequate, and that there is a lack of NHS dentists. A new hospital is underway, but some have to travel as far as Ashington for certain treatments.

Facebook user, Keith Ramag said the town needs: “A hospital that caters for all our needs instead of a 100 mile round trip.”

Another reader Caron Astley added: “More clinical appointments readily available when the new hospital is finally completed.”

Many readers also felt that there needs to be more activities and social clubs for children and young people to keep them entertained and out of trouble on the streets. Some suggested there should be bowling alleys, soft plays and paint-balling.

Zoë Scanlon-O'Brien commented: “Something fun for the older kids especially on the winter months where they can go and chill with their pals.”

Debbie Brown added: “Whatever necessary to give kids somewhere to go or something to do rather than wander the streets at night.”

Another popular suggestion was to add more independent bars and restaurants, as well as reducing rent and making it easier for independent businesses to operate in the town.

Jeff Charlton said: “Boutique bars and restaurants on Marygate in all the deserted shops, particularly where there may be space for tables outside, coffee and cafe by day, cocktails and tapas, snacks, meals by night. It would be amazing during summer.”

Others highlighted the need for more disabled pavement access for wheelchair users. Amy Dalrymple explained: “When I worked as a carer it was a nightmare getting a wheelchair about. The pavements are so uneven and keep changing.”

Many also mentioned that they would like to see a weekly artisan market, as well as a rejuvenation of Spittal Promenade and better transport links to other towns and cities.