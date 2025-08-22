Amble residents have highlighted key improvements that they believe would make the town a better place to live and visit.

Amble is a charming seaside town, but as with anywhere, there is always room for improvement. We asked readers what changes they would like to see and after over 100 suggestions, the results are in.

The main issue that dominated comments was the lack of well-kept public toilets. Many called for the current toilet blocks to be refurbished or even fully rebuilt.

Anne Abernethy-Clark said: "The toilets are a disgrace. The block at the harbour is closed and the sign says work will be completed by June 2025! Last time I looked it hadn’t even started.”

Another resident, Lynda Brown addressed how the toilet situation affects tourism: “The toilets are a disgrace. Visitors should not have to use those awful portaloos – what a waste of money when a few quid could be spent on the original ones.”

Others mentioned that there should be more bins in public areas, or that bins should be emptied by the council more frequently due to an increase in litter, which ruins the town’s aesthetic and can be harmful to wildlife.

Another common suggestion was for an increased police presence, or a police station in the town to combat crime rates, particularly theft. Facebook user, Mo Knowles commented: "More policing and better protection for the shops that shoplifters frequent.”

A further issue to be repeatedly highlighted was problems with traffic congestion and a lack of parking. Some suggested that residents permits should be put in place, and others complained that traffic is ‘chaotic’ at weekends. One resident, Jenny Riddell simply urged: "Sort the traffic out."

Alan Borthwick added: “Some parking and access control on market Sundays – last week was gridlock, cars on double yellows and one half on pavement at a junction.”

Some also suggested that paths should be improved for safety and accessibility, more GP or health practices should be opened to accommodate the growing population, that there should be more sport facilities and that there should be a community hub for the older generation.