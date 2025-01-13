‘I want to be more active’: Northumberland care home residents reveal their New Year’s resolutions for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With New Year being synonymous for promises of fresh starts and beginnings, opportunities for positive change and setting goals, residents at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, in Cramlington, Northumberland, have revealed their New Year’s resolutions for 2025 to provide a fulfilling year ahead.

Residents at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home reflected on 2024, and subsequently set their goals for success in 2025 by making New Year’s resolutions together. Residents set a range of New Year’s resolutions, including exploring new hobbies, being more active, and improving nutrition.

Residents brainstormed what they wanted their personal goals to be for 2025 and jotted their New Year’s resolutions down. Residents then shared their goals with each other to create a supportive community, help provide motivation and encouragement.

Jean Hudspeth, aged 87, a resident at Hartford Court, has set herself the New Year’s resolution challenge of eating less. Jean said following overindulging over the festive period, she wants to achieve this goal by eating smaller portion meals and encouraged her fellow residents and colleagues to help motivate her by reminding her about the New Year’s resolution goal regularly.

Resident Rose Lowes, aged 96, has set herself the New Year’s resolution of getting fitter by being more active and taking part in regular exercise. Rose plans to achieve her New Year’s resolution goal by cutting down the amount of time she sits down watching TV.

Rose is going to use the spare time to walk up and down the corridor three times a day and attend the exercise classes that the home hosts, including the armchair based exercises classes as well as any other opportunities to improve mobility, general fitness and wellbeing.

Rose Lowes, HC-One’s Hartford Court resident, said: “After speaking with residents and staff at Hartford Court, I want to kickstart the New Year with a goal to do more exercise. I want to be more active and my new exercise routine will help me achieve this goal.”

Margaret Green, aged 89, who is a resident at Hartford Court, said her New Year’s resolution for 2025 is to start going to bed earlier. Margaret plans to achieve this goal by ensuring she switches her TV off earlier each night to get a peaceful night’s sleep.

However, Margaret has said the exception to this rule will be on a Monday evening as she likes to stay up to watch a quiz program on the TV which she’d hate to miss.

Ann Callan, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, stated: “Helping residents set goals and New Year’s resolutions for the year ahead provides them with a sense of purpose which helps enhance their overall quality of life and wellbeing. We look forward to supporting our residents with achieving their New Year’s resolutions, accomplishing their goals and living a meaningful life.”