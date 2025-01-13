I adopted two disabled pets - and here's all Northumberland animal lovers need to know before doing the same

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adopting a new pet is always a big responsibility to be taken seriously, but when that pet is a rescue with a disability for many people that is a responsibility too far.

But, with thousands of animals around the UK currently seeking homes, and many exhibiting signs of behavioural and physical problems, is a disabled animal actually something that you could consider after all?

Making a conscious decision to adopt a disabled animal is something that Claire Childs understands all too well. She gave a home to six-and-a-half year-old blind dog Peps, and three-and-a-half year-old cat Peanut, a ginger moggy who lost the use of his back legs and tail after being attacked by a dog.

Claire admits that her life is different as a result of her decision to adopt her special best friends, but also is a strong advocate for debunking the myth that the changes she has had to make in her life are negative.

Giving a home to the adorable pair has completely changed Claire's life - Animal News Agency

The author, who has written two children's books about her experiences to help break down barriers around disability, said: "Adopting Peps and Peanut has been a wonderful and enriching experience, and if you have the time and space in your life for a pet, there is no reason why a disabled pet could not be right for you.

"Every pet is a big responsibility, they are a member of the family and have their own unique quirks, needs and personalities which need to be taken into account.

"Making life comfortable and happy for Peps and Peanut is a huge privilege, and they give back to me every day with unconditional love."

Here are Claire's top tips for anyone considering welcoming a disabled animal into their heart and home:

Adopting Peps and Peanut inspired Claire Childs to become a children's author - Animal News Agency

Community:

I have found that adopting Peps and Peanut has really opened up my world in a surprising and fabulous way. It has opened up a wonderful community of new friends who are all caring for disabled animals, and we all help each other by sharing support and advice. Facebook and Instagram are wonderful resources for finding likeminded owners, and there are also some amazing charities and resources such as Woofability, Broken Biscuits and, the charity that I adopted Peps from, Miracle’s Mission who are always on hand to help.Peanut only goes onto a secure patio area (called Peanut’s Patio!), with an outdoor rug and enrichment toys, but he is always supervised, but Peps enjoys his walks, so we have attended meet ups with other disabled dogs too.

Fun:

As with any relationship with a pet, it's important to have fun with them, and enrich their lives. This can be more difficult when you have a disabled animal, but it can also be fun to discover new things they enjoy.Peanut loves chasing a worm toy on a stick, eating leaves and watching the birds. He also likes scratch mats and wrestling with his brother Elvis. Peps enjoys listening to the TV programme Death in Paradise and listening to Classic FM. He enjoys his breakfast in a snuffle mat and he likes swimming!

Because Peps is so gentle and kind he is also a trained Pets As Therapy Dog, and we have attended facilities in our local area including hospital wards to help others, which is very rewarding, and enjoyable for Peps, he looks great in his hi-vis Pets As Therapy tunic too!

Adaptations:

As with any new pet you have to make adaptations, and these will depend on the animal that you are caring for. For example with Peanut he cannot use a litter tray, so I have to take him to the toilet and help him go. This might sound like a lot, but these things become part of life, and are daily bonding moments for us. If you had a dog and took them out you would stop to pick up their poo. It's just like that.Caring for a disabled animal and watching them grow in confidence within what they can do is the most rewarding experience, and if you have a kind heart and love animals you will be just fine.

Time:

Many people ask me how I find the time to care for Peps and Peanut, and the fact of the matter is it's not much different to when you have able bodied pets. In fact, Peps has shorter walks than most dogs, which would make him perfect company for an older person.Like all members of your immediate family you want to spend time with them. But when I go to work they are just fine too and enjoy quiet time by themselves. Separation anxiety was a concern about adopting a blind dog but this has not been an issue at all, Peps happily snoozes while I am out.

Quality of life:

I have been asked why Peanut has been allowed to live when he cannot use his back legs. But you wouldn't say that about a human. Anyone who has met my animals can see what a brilliant quality of life they have, their lives are just different and for me that is something to be celebrated. That's why I wrote the books, to explain to children about disability in the context of Peps and Peanut, but also in the wider sense. Everyone deserves to have a happy life no matter what it has thrown at them in the past.

Claire's books Hi I'm Peps, and Hi I'm Peanut, are available now via Austin McCauley Publishers https://www.austinmacauley.com/book/hi-im-peanut