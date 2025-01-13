Hundreds of Northumberland children given gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to Salvation Army Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of children across Northumberland had gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal and the support of the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year the church and charity collects donations of unwrapped gifts which are distributed to vulnerable children who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Thanks to the generosity of members of the public and local businesses, The Salvation Army churches in Bedlington and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea were able to meet the need this year providing 396 children from 179 families with gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Carrie James, who leads Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Salvation Army, said: “Thank you to everyone who donated to our Christmas Present Appeal this year, your generosity made such a difference to so many families and brought smiles to the faces of so many children who would otherwise have had nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Newbiggin Salvation Army toy appeal

“At Newbiggin this year we had lots of community support, and the number of people and organisations supporting our appeal was amazing. We were really pleased to be able to do it all in the Newbiggin hall this year with lots of people from the town and surrounding area helping out with donations of toys or money, which we were able to use to buy toys we were short of and selection boxes for every child. It was a really good effort.

“We are grateful to the general public for their fantastic support of the appeal which helps to spread the message of love and joy to our community, and of course to our brilliant staff members and volunteers who helped to sort the gifts and get them ready to distribute to families. We would not be able to do this without them.”

The Salvation Army worked with local agencies including schools, social services and health visitors to distribute the gifts in the week running up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedlington Salvation Army distributes gifts to families in Bedlington, Blyth, Morpeth and Choppington. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Salvation Army covers Newbiggin, Ashington and Lynemouth.

The Salvation Army continues to support the community running a number of activities. For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/bedlington and https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/newbiggin-sea or search for them on Facebook.