Humshaugh villagers invited to help shape energy-efficient communities of the future

Villagers in Humshaugh have been invited to take part in a rural energy trial which gives residents a say in how they manage and consume energy for the benefit of everyone living in their community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public meeting is planned for Saturday, September 20, at 10am in the Village Hall, with all 622 villagers invited to find out more about the HELM initiative (Humshaugh Energy Local Management), which is set to run over the next year and will offer rewards to participants.

Organisers hope to get at least 100 of the village’s 350 homes, hopefully more, signed up to the pioneering scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if the trial proves successful, it could become a template for dozens of villages in the North East to follow, helping them achieve greater energy independence and community governance.

Humshaugh Village has chance to take more control of its energy generation. Pic by David Best.

David Still, director of Humshaugh Net Zero, a community group aiming to make the village the first carbon-neutral community in Northumberland, said: “This is a great opportunity for Humshaugh to lead the way when it comes to local communities taking control of the energy they use, and we’re hoping to get as many people involved as possible.

“We have the public meeting this Saturday, which will run through everything and explain how to take part, but beyond that, we’ll be sending out newsletters, letters, holding more public meetings and going door-to-door in the next few weeks to build involvement in time for winter testing from October.

“It’s great that over the next year, Humshaugh will have the chance to help shape the future of local energy supply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy trial involves tracking a home’s energy use for a year to find smarter ways to manage electricity and, over time, reduce costs.

David Still, director of the Humshaugh Net Zero community group.

"Information will be collected anonymously and participants, who will receive rewards with vouchers that can be used in local supermarkets, can withdraw from the project at any time."

Humshaugh is one of only four communities in the Northern Powergrid area selected for the trial and was chosen because it was considered the ideal UK rural archetypal village in which to demonstrate a new, smarter energy community approach.

The project is being managed and delivered by partners Ricardo plc, alongside Humshaugh Net Zero CIC and Entrust Microgrid Ltd on behalf of Northern Powergrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HELM initiative aims to trial the integration of as many local renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, EV chargers, heat pumps and smart microgrid technologies as possible on domestic and community properties.

The aim is to reduce complete reliance on centralised utilities and improve local energy efficiency, and is part of a £14.5m, five-year-long flagship Community Distribution System Operation, funded by the energy markets regulator, Ofgem.

Jane Watson, the innovation community engagement lead at Northern Powergrid, said: “The trial in Humshaugh will investigate what circumstances can accelerate the connection of mass low carbon technology connections, such as solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps and electric vehicle charging at hyperlocal levels.

“The goal is to create a sustainable, flexible energy ecosystem where energy use and production are balanced locally. The trial will further enhance Humshaugh’s local energy resilience, strengthen community independence and give the residents more control over their energy future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Still added: “Humshaugh continues to drive forward initiatives to deliver Net Zero by 2030. With a significant number of low-carbon technology devices already installed throughout the village, and a 1 MW community solar farm with battery storage due to be built in 2026, the Humshaugh Net Zero group can see the potential of this new project.

“As climate change continues to challenge traditional energy systems, local energy solutions offer a promising alternative.”

The HELM project focuses on:

Energy Independence: Advanced energy systems to reduce dependence on the national grid.

Renewable Integration: Support local use of renewables to cut carbon and boost self-sufficiency.

Community Governance: Residents actively involved in shaping and managing local energy systems.

Smart Technology: Use smart microgrids and energy storage to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and lower costs.

Anyone who wants to find out more about the HELM project can attend the public meetings, visit the websites: https://humshaughnetzero.org/, or [email protected], or email or ring David Still on [email protected] or 07900 917047.