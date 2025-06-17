How Heather Mills turned personal tragedy into global impact and a mission to change the world

With deep roots in the North East, Heather Mills has invested heavily in Northumberland’s economic future—transforming former factory sites in Seaton Delaval into a plant‑based hub and securing backing for a “Plant‑Based Valley” to create new jobs while revitalising the region.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Heather shares insights from her extraordinary journey—from adversity to achievement—and explores how resilience, reinvention and purpose fuel a belief that even the impossible is possible.

Q: You often say that “even the impossible is possible.” Considering the extraordinary personal challenges you've overcome, what forged such a resilient mindset?

Heather Mills - The Champions Speakers Agency / The Motivational Speakers Agency

Heather Mills: “I think because my mum, you know, left when I was young, I had to just either go under or get on with it. You know, I’ve met lots of people in my life, they became drug addicts or alcoholics or got into all sorts of mischief. I stole a couple of things to survive when I was living on the streets of London, but eventually I got a job.

“And because my dad was a bit of a Wagnerian, intense dictator, he used to make us run to school every day, which was five miles there and five miles back. And then three days a week, stop off at the swimming pool to do 200 lengths every morning. And basically, I think it just focused me. As much as I think it was too much for most kids, I think with what I’d been through, I could have ended up becoming really troubled.

“And I think paths come across in your life, and you make a choice, and you pay the price—good and bad—for the path that you choose. So I just think everything in my life has happened for a reason. And because so many extreme things have happened—like losing my leg, and, you know, I’ve nearly died of Lyme’s disease, my appendix has exploded, my gallbladder was ripped out, you know, my lung was punctured, my pelvis was crushed over different times in my life—somehow, you know, I’m that cat with nine lives, just keep going.

“So, I think that knocked any fear out of my life, and I think that’s what makes my mind clear—to absolutely believe there is a solution for everything. The biggest thing and the biggest challenge is to get everyone else’s foggy brain out of concerning and worrying and thinking about what other people think, and just wasting so much energy rather than just seeing what the solution to the problem is. And I just see it so clearly in any area. I don’t know why, but I just do.”

Heather Mills - The Champions Speakers Agency

Q: Entering competitive skiing at 42 is remarkable in itself, but doing so as an amputee while under media scrutiny is even more so. What was the single biggest hurdle you had to overcome in that chapter of your sporting career?

Heather Mills: “I accidentally got involved in skiing because I was having a big fight with the media, and I was investigating the newspapers for their phone hacking, which most people didn’t know about. So while I was doing that, they were trying to destroy me. So I went off to the mountains and accidentally became a ski racer at the age of 42.

“The British team wouldn’t take me on, they said, you’re too old. Well, that just made me more determined. So I got a wild card, went to New Zealand, won the silver slalom, and then suddenly they wanted me on the team. The problem was, there weren’t any good ski legs. So I developed a ski leg eventually because the legs that were made at the time kept ripping all the skin off the end of your stump, and then it would bleed and blister.

“And you’re putting a lot of pressure on the leg at the speed of—you know, I’ve got the world record, 166 kilometres, so it’s fast and it’s a lot of pressure on a little stump on the end of a leg. So I’d often end up having to sew up my wounds and, you know, disinfect things so that I wasn’t going into hospitals all the time getting infections. That’s where most of them sit.

“So, I think the biggest challenge was, first of all, convincing people that even though I was 42, it’s about a mindset, lack of fear, a little bit of stupidity, and just believing that I could achieve it—absolute believing. And the physical problems that came with so much intense training and ripping the skin off my stump all the time, and with my crushed pelvis and things that I’d had before in my previous accident when I crossed the street.”

Q: Competing at the highest level in adaptive sport demands more than physical strength. What have your experiences in professional skiing taught you about focus, resilience, and goal-setting?

Heather Mills: “I would say absolute focus and determination, and just putting out all the noise. I remember I used to start at the beginning of the race, and I was always double the age of everybody there, and people laughed initially.

“Because skiing recreationally and skiing a race and going through gates and being early on your turn is like the difference between driving your car in the street and then suddenly being in Formula One—it’s pretty intense.

“So, what it taught me was to not think or get involved in the competition—to just be competitive with myself and totally focused. So I never looked up at the results or how anybody else was doing. I just said, right, I’m in this moment. And I would be in this bubble and I would just be absolutely focused.

“And I really wish a lot of coaches—because I’ve seen a lot of coaches make so many mistakes and not really guide their young skiers—to stay out of reading anything, stay out of opinion, stay out of... and just get into what you’re doing and just be completely focused.

“And even though I was losing a lot at the beginning, I eventually caught up and got the four gold medals and then still hold the world speed ski record, which was announced this year in the Guinness World Records 2023, which was amazing.”

Q: When you take to the stage as a speaker, what core messages do you most hope to leave your audiences with—especially those navigating adversity?

Heather Mills: “I hope after I’ve given a speech that people really believe they can achieve everything, but also that you don’t have to compare yourself to anybody else. The most important thing is health, because without it you can’t have happiness. And then happiness, and loved ones, and family.

“Because I’ve met a lot of very successful, very wealthy people who are very unhappy because they don’t find that work-life balance. So I work 24/7, and then I go on holiday and my phone is off and nobody can contact me. It doesn’t matter what the problem is, because there will always be a problem.

“When you’re the owner or boss at the top of the business, you have to be full-on and full-off. There’s nothing in the middle. And you have to work out who you are.

“If you’re not someone that wants to be full-on and full-off—which means you’re 24/7 while you’re at work—then be a nine-to-five person and be proud of it, so that when you’re at home, you’re enjoying your family, you’re enjoying the finite amount of seconds we’ve got left on this planet, and you are loving your life. You know—otherwise get out and do something else.”

This exclusive interview with Heather Mills was conducted by Jack Hayes of The Champions Speakers Agency.

