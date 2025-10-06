HospiceCare North Northumberland marks 30 years amid funding challenges during Hospice Care Week

As HospiceCare North Northumberland (HCNN)marks 30 years of delivering vital end of life services, the charity launches a powerful short film for Hospice Care Week 2025 (6–12 October). The film, shared with the consent and support of the Long family from Bamburgh, highlights the difference its support makes to families across rural North Northumberland, and the funding challenges that now threaten its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating three decades of providing vital palliative and end of life services to families across the region, as HCNN reflects on its achievements, it is also warning of funding challenges that could threaten the future of its services.

Since 1995, HCNN has been the only provider of palliative and end of life care in north Northumberland, enabling patients to be cared for in their own homes. In the past year alone, and with staff travelling more than 100,000 miles to reach some of the most rural communities, the team delivered over 10,000 hours of nursing care, supported 42 families through Dementia cafés, and provided bereavement support to 117 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with annual running costs of £1.3 million and just £46,000 received from the NHS, the charity is operating at a deficit. Without securing additional sustainable funding in the next three years, services that many families depend on will be at risk.

HospiceCare North Northumberland Nurses & Car

Chris Orife, CEO of HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “For 30 years, we have been there for local families at the most difficult times of their lives. But our hospice is facing a huge financial challenge. We are reaching out to our communities for support so that we can continue to provide these vital services for the next 30 years and beyond.”

To mark the Hospice Care Week 2025 (6-12 October), which carries the theme “hospice care is more than you think”. HospiceCare North Northumberland has launched a short film that offers a moving insight into the difference its services make to families. Shared with the consent of those featured, it highlights the emotional and practical support the hospice provides.

Vicky Long whose husband received palliative support and who appears in the film, said: “HospiceCare North Northumberland provided us with invaluable physical and emotional support during a very difficult time, and we can’t thank them enough. The delivery of this service is only possible with the help of donations, and it is so important that people give what they can to ensure that families like ours can access their outstanding care in the future.”

Every contribution makes a difference. For example:

HospiceCare North Northumberland

£75 provides two hours of nursing care at home

£250 funds six hours of grief counselling

£500 supports Dementia cafés for a year

£5,600 funds Bereavement Cafés across the region

£43,000 covers the cost of a Palliative Care Nurse for a year

The short film can be viewed here: Watch the film.

For further information on how to support HospiceCare North Northumberland, please contact:

Lucy Bell, Head of Income Generation