Horse therapy centre celebrates after receiving funding boost

By Olivia Tobin
Contributor
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Persimmon Homes visited the Unicorn Centre for a cheque handoverplaceholder image
Persimmon Homes visited the Unicorn Centre for a cheque handover
A centre that helps people through horse therapy is celebrating after receiving a donation from Persimmon Homes.

The Unicorn Centre, in Middlesbrough, received a £3,000 donation from the housebuilder as part of its Community Champions scheme.

Providing horse-based activities such as riding, equine therapy and volunteering for young people and adults with additional needs, the centre works to help people in the community.

The Tees Valley centre is looking to raise funds after facing high costs from the pandemic and say funds have been used to help care for their therapy pony, Acer, and funding events for people in the community living with dementia.

Mark Wheelan, Managing Director of Persimmon Teesside, said: “It was wonderful to visit the Unicorn Centre and see first-hand the important work they’re doing to help so many in the local community.

“We’re proud to support them and look forward to seeing how this donation will help.”

Pat White, Trustee of the Unicorn Centre, said: “Persimmon’s donation of £3,000 was gratefully received by the Board of Trustees and staff of the Unicorn Centre.

“As one of our closest neighbours we were delighted to find out we had been chosen as one of the beneficiaries - what a lovely and most welcome surprise.”

