Homing results from Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trevor Shell clocked the first eight birds back into his loft for the Alnmouth Homing Society club in the Coquetdale Federation race from Worksop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

R&L Hume took first and second places at the Amble HS with S. James birds third and fourth.

Adam Nicol’s birds took the first nine positions in the Alnwick HS while Simpson & Son won at Chevington Drift.

Wilson & Galliard took second and third.

Each club sent around 200 birds for liberation.