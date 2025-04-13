Homing results from Worksop
Trevor Shell clocked the first eight birds back into his loft for the Alnmouth Homing Society club in the Coquetdale Federation race from Worksop.
R&L Hume took first and second places at the Amble HS with S. James birds third and fourth.
Adam Nicol’s birds took the first nine positions in the Alnwick HS while Simpson & Son won at Chevington Drift.
Wilson & Galliard took second and third.
Each club sent around 200 birds for liberation.