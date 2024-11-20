Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home from Home, a cleaning service based in Seahouses, is celebrating and giving thanks after being awarded the best cleaning businesses at the England Business Awards.

The grand final awards took place in Birmingham and the company were asked to attend after being crowned regional winners at an awards ceremony in Gateshead in April.

Owner, Rachel Douglas was thrilled to achieve the award, despite not knowing who nominated her: "We first learned about England’s Business Awards around February 2023 when we were nominated to the regional competition for the best cleaning business.”

"We were honoured and flabbergasted, still to this day we have no idea who nominated us!”

Rachel Douglas and her team with their award for the best cleaning business.

As a result of this win, the team were then invited to attend the grand final where they won the national title: “From 48 counties there were 11 finalists in our category and when our name was called I was over the moon, on cloud nine.

“My company, along with my sister company The Laundry Lodge are my life.

"I have built them up from scratch, we started 12 years ago with a couple of clients and one member of staff.

“There’s now 16 staff across the two companies and we are a team, the family feel of the teams is very strong and the business is nothing without my amazing team of staff.”

Rachel gives her appreciation: “Thank you to whoever nominated us, our clients past and present, our guests, our amazing staff and my ever supportive family.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Homefromhomenorthumberland/