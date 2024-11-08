The two-bed and three-bed properties, Craster Waves and Craster Rocks, offer stunning sea views and are a stone’s throw away from the popular coastal walk to Dunstanburgh Castle.
Currently running as successful holiday lets, the cottages are on the market as a pair for a guide price of £1,100,000.
1. The semi-detached pair of properties
Craster Waves is a two-bedroom upside down cottage, and Craster Rocks is a three-bedroom cottage. Photo: Rightmove
2. Beautiful coastal landscapes on the doorstep
The properties boast a sought-after location in the coastal village, looking right out onto Craster harbour. Photo: Rightmove
3. A balcony overlooking the sea
Craster Waves offers and enviable balcony with a view overlooking the sea and harbour. Photo: Rightmove
4. Craster Waves interior
A fully refurbished living area, with a log burning stove and access to another private balcony.