Craster Waves and Craster Rocksplaceholder image
Craster Waves and Craster Rocks

Holiday homes for sale on stunning walk from Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:15 BST
A rare opportunity to buy two semi-detached holiday homes on the beautiful coastal village of Craster has arisen.

The two-bed and three-bed properties, Craster Waves and Craster Rocks, offer stunning sea views and are a stone’s throw away from the popular coastal walk to Dunstanburgh Castle.

Currently running as successful holiday lets, the cottages are on the market as a pair for a guide price of £1,100,000.

Craster Waves is a two-bedroom upside down cottage, and Craster Rocks is a three-bedroom cottage.

1. The semi-detached pair of properties

Craster Waves is a two-bedroom upside down cottage, and Craster Rocks is a three-bedroom cottage. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The properties boast a sought-after location in the coastal village, looking right out onto Craster harbour.

2. Beautiful coastal landscapes on the doorstep

The properties boast a sought-after location in the coastal village, looking right out onto Craster harbour. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Craster Waves offers and enviable balcony with a view overlooking the sea and harbour.

3. A balcony overlooking the sea

Craster Waves offers and enviable balcony with a view overlooking the sea and harbour. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A fully refurbished living area, with a log burning stove and access to another private balcony.

4. crester waves 4.jpeg

A fully refurbished living area, with a log burning stove and access to another private balcony. Photo: The lounge

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice