Historic Harbottle steps into the future with GoFibre's ultra-fast broadband

A new full fibre broadband network is now available in the historic village of Harbottle, as GoFibre announces build completion in the local area.

This latest development is part of GoFibre's ongoing commitment to deliver ultra-fast, reliable broadband to hard-to-reach premises across North Northumberland and Teesdale, under the UK government’s Project Gigabit.

In Autumn 2022, GoFibre secured two multi-million-pound contracts as part of the Project Gigabit the government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.

This project aims to provide gigabit-capable broadband to underserved communities, addressing a critical need, as only 45%* of homes in rural England currently have access to full-fibre broadband.

GoFibre’s latest project in North Northumberland marks a significant stride in closing this gap for the community, with an additional approximately 90 premises now ready to connect to full fibre broadband.

With the completion of recent construction, over 14,300 homes and businesses in the region can now immediately access GoFibre’s ultra-fast broadband speeds, including 3,700 funded by Project Gigabit.

The Harbottle construction process was not without challenges as GoFibre engineers had to undertake an extensive civil engineering effort on the north side of the main street, installing new infrastructure where none previously existed. By working closely with Northumberland County Council Streetworks team, Parish Council, Northumberland National Park and local residents, GoFibre committed to minimising disruption in the village from the outset.

This included hosting two pre-construction meetings to keep the community informed, sharing updates through the Harbottle newsletters, scheduling the majority of works during school holidays and ensuring access to local amenities such as the Star Inn was maintained during the build.

Such efforts to minimise the impact on the community has won praise from local people including Charles Bickmorewho said of the engineers: “I would just like to say how impressed I am. They are a fantastic bunch of lads, they crack on with the work and are always happy and easy to talk to. If you had an appreciation score, I would give them a 100 out of 100 and a gold star.”

Andy Hepburn, Chief Operating Officer at GoFibre said:"We're absolutely thrilled to share that our full fibre broadband network is now up and running in Harbottle. This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and expertise of our fantastic engineers and the support from the local council, National Parks and, of course, the understanding from the wonderful residents of Harbottle.

"Everyone pulled together to make sure the construction went smoothly and without too much disruption. “We know just how important a fast and reliable connection is for working, studying and staying connected, especially in rural areas. That’s why I’m encouraging everyone in Harbottle to sign up and take advantage of our top-notch broadband service. Let’s continue to bridge the digital divide and build a more connected future for all of us!"

Sandra Foggon, Senior Streetworks Inspector, Northumberland County Council said: “The GoFibre team in Harbottle has been polite and considerate to residents, especially around issues like residents’ parking, and have left everything in the village clean and tidy. I’m impressed that residents will be able to get access to ultra fast broadband, with so little disruption and great customer service from the GoFibre team.”

With Harbottle’s newly-installed full fibre broadband, local residents and businesses can access significantly faster and more reliable connections. GoFibre’s entry-level connection speed is more than twice the UK average, with the network capable of providing speeds up to 1 Gbps.

This means smoother remote work, higher business productivity, and seamless use of multiple devices at home. Residents and businesses in North Northumberland can look forward to further updates as GoFibre continues to expand its network.

To stay informed or sign up, visit https://gofibre.co.uk/check-availability/. *Ofcom Connected Nations Spring 2024: Interactive report