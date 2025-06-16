The public are being invited to the gardens of a historic Northumberland home for the National Garden Scheme in aid of Red Cross.

Fallodon Hall, near Embleton is home to Lucia and Mark Bridgeman and their four children, and has been used to raise money for the charity for over 50 years.

Lucia, as the recent High Sherriff of Northumberland, was invited to the Buckingham Palace Garden party in May where she was introduced and spoke to the Duke of Edinburgh.

She will now open her own garden once again for visitors on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 from 2pm – 5pm.

Fallodon Hall kitchen garden dates back to the 17th century when the Salkeld family were renowned for their gardening expertise.

The gardens were originally opened in 1927 by the then owner and famous politician Edward Grey to raise money for the Queen’s Nursing Institute. This evolved into the National Garden Scheme which has raised over £16 million for Macmillan.

With its ten acres of woodlands, flower and vegetable borders, pond, bog garden, arboretum and greenhouses, Fallodon has a mix of formality and informality.

The large walled garden below the house has box-edged borders, which enclose oriental poppies, alstroemerias, irises, paeonies, roses, dahlias, Black Welsh Mountain sheep now graze the grass in the middle.

There will be homemade teas in the stable yard run by the local churches and Embleton Primary School. Some plants are for sale and there will be plenty of room to sit or play on the lawns. There is limited wheelchair access and sociable dogs are welcome if kept on leads.