Historic development fit for kings in Northumberland set to open for guests in May

The site of Tughall Mill dating back as early as 1069, sitting in Northumberland’s coastal village of Beadnell is being given a new lease of life and will open its doors in a couple of weeks.

It’s a site which holds a great deal of noble history, having greeted the likes of kings and saints over the years, and the former water mill location will open its doors as a new two-property holiday retreat, owned by Catch The Breeze Retreats.

Tughall Mill sits within just shy of 200 acres of National Trust land and is widely known for its historical significance including the local chapel being the resting place for the body of St Cuthbert on its journey from Holy Island to Durham in the 11th Century, and King Edward I stayed in the property during his famous venture northwards in 1292.

The redevelopment of the estate, which sits within the Northumberland Coast’s Area Of Natural Beauty, is being overseen by owner Clive Sykes of Catch The Breeze Retreats. The properties sit on farmland on the banks of the Long Nanny burn that joins the Brunton burn just before the latter flows into the sea, with a quaint beach that stretches for approximately 0.8miles from Beadnell Harbour in the north to Snook point in the south.

The Old Watermill

The original mill has been completely renovated and will be a five-bedroom property named The Old Watermill. Next to it will sit the newly-built Mill Farm House, a four bedroom property with stunning views of the dunes and surrounding fields and in an enviable location just steps from the beautiful sands of Beadnall Beach.

Clive Sykes, owner of Tughall Mill which is part of his Catch The Breeze Retreats collection said: “It has been integral that any renovation honours the deep-rooted antiquity the property holds within its walls and grounds. We will sensitively modernise the existing structure, while creating vibrant and refreshing rooms with complementing décor for the area.

“It is very much a labour of love for me. I have so many fond memories of this beautiful area of the UK and immediately saw the potential in Tughall. We worked with renowned architect James Murdie Design who hand-drew the designs for us, and we’re absolutely thrilled with them.

“Our combined vision will deliver a coastal retreat, for which we want people to feel as though they’re stepping into a second home of their own. It will comprise five en-­­suite bedrooms, an upstairs study and sitting room, a family room lounge, a games/cinema room, open plan kitchen, dining and sitting area and will be completely detached.

Mill Farmhouse

"The detached Farm House next door will also have room for four en-suite bedrooms. The properties are a half mile walk from the beach across a field and the sand dunes to Beadnall Bay.

“I’m pleased to say that we are now in a position to take bookings from as early as May 2025, so please do get in quick if you’d like to be one of the first to stay here.”

Prices start at:

Mill Farmhouse (4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 8, welcomes 1 dog)

The Old Watermill, and the newly-built Mill Farm House

7 nights from £1,600* (based on 5th December 2025 arrival date)

The Old Watermill (5 bedrooms sleeps up to 10, welcomes 1 dog)

7 nights from £1,975* (based on 5th December 2025 arrival date) *Excludes £40 booking fee, and £40 dog fee

When visiting this part of Northumberland, on top of the coastal activities and abundance of wildlife to see, people often enjoy the range of sporting and leisure facilities on offer locally including golf, water sports such as sailing, walking, country sports, squash, tennis, and swimming.

To book your stay please visit the website call 01829 830388.