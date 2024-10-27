Highwaymen aiming for third away win on the spin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth Town skipper Jeff Henderson says the Highwaymen will go into this weekend’s game at Bamber Bridge looking to make it three away wins in a row.

The Amber and Blacks are up to twelfth in the NPL Premier table, a point and a place ahead of their hosts, and Henderson isn’t taking the challenge posed by the game lightly.

“The SFC Stadium is always a tough place to go – yes, they are currently not doing as well as they have in previous seasons, but we will go there full of confidence and treat it exactly how we have done for Prescott and Worksop,” said the experienced captain.

Town had no game last Saturday after back-to-back 2-0 victories on the road and although they were keen to keep the form going, it has given the squad a chance to rest up.

Morpeth skipper Jeff Henderson. Pic by MTFC

“In a way it would have been good if we didn’t have a free weekend as we have gathered some momentum and consistency in performance but then on the other hand, we have had two tough away games which we have worked hard in with a small squad due to people missing and injury, so a free weekend and two good training sessions could be a good thing,” continued Henderson.

“We are in a good position and in a position where we can start looking at getting above teams higher than us instead of looking over our shoulders.”

“There are lots of games where we have been winning and ended up drawing or losing - if we had won just a couple of them, we would be comfortably in the play-off places. We know that’s something we have to improve on, and have done the last two games, so it’s about keeping consistency now.”

York City loanees Leon Gibson-Booth and Billy Marshall were both on target in the win at Worksop last time out and Henderson has been impressed with them since they linked up at Craik Park.

“Billy and Leon have made an impact - they have added even more energy to the team and they are two great lads. Hopefully we can keep them a little longer and they continue to impress.”

“I do enjoy being captain and like the responsibility. I’ll always do what I believe is right for the lads and the club - we have a tight group and although I wear the armband, we have other strong characters who also step up and standards are kept high, which is important.”