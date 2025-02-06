High Sheriff of Northumberland gives out almost 60 grants across the community to help shape young lives
Each year the High Sheriff distributes grants and awards to a range of organisations that encourage beneficial activities for young people.
The fund is managed by Community Foundation of Tyne and Wear and Northumberland who open applications annually, and this year 56 groups were successful.
Lucia Bridgeman, High Sheriff of Northumberland, said: “It goes to all sorts of different groups who contribute so much in small ways in their communities and its very heart warming because its all the good people that contribute to other peoples lives.
"One of the roles as High Sheriff is you are acknowledging people, and thanking them and expressing admiration. The responses are so lovely and I got so many lovely emails and hand-written letters.”
Amongst the recipients was The Country Trust, a national educational charity who will use the money to provide two farm visits in Northumberland for 60 primary aged children from deprived areas.
Sue Thompson, fundraising manager, said: “For disadvantaged children, schools often represent their sole opportunity to access educational outings, holidays, cultural experiences, and travelling beyond their immediate community, experiences considered routine for the majority of children.
"That is why this award means so much to not only the Country Trust, but to so many children who benefit from it.”
The North Northumberland National Autistic Society also received a grant, which will help them to fund Duke of Edinburgh gold award for members of the group.
Chair, Helen Sutherland explained: “We felt delighted to receive the award.
"As a group, we were going to have to do some more fundraising and it takes the pressure off, but its also just that feeling that what you’re doing is being appreciated.
“Is two-fold because there is obviously the financial impact but also that you’re being recognised for trying to make a difference in the local community with autistic people.”
On March 25, a celebratory event will take place at the Alnwick Playhouse. Members from each group will be invited to be awarded with a certificate to commemorate their achievements.
The event will also include a musical performance from Duchess’ Community High School, who received a grant to support their lunchtime clubs and extra curricular activities.
A full list of the recipients of the High Sherriff of Northumberland grants is as follows:
1248 Prudhoe Sqn Air Training Corps
1801 (Alnwick) Squadron Air Training Corps 1st Haydon Bridge Scout Group 1st Seahouses Girls Brigade 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group 224 (Hexham) Squadron, Air Training Corps 404 (Morpeth) Royal Air Force 4th Morpeth Guides
5th Ashington Brownies
Allendale Youth Ambition
Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club [email protected]
Army Cadet Charitable Trust UK
Ashington Joint Welfare Rugby Football Club Limited
Barnabas - Safe and Sound
Barrasford Scout Group
Bates Cottages Cricket Club
Bedlington Cricket Club
Berwick Rugby Football Club
Berwick Youth Project
Children North East Chollerton C E First School Choysez
Chrysalis at Tynedale CIO
Corbridge Youth Initiative
Cowpen Quay Community Association
Duchess’s High School Trust
Ellington Colliery Band
Ellington Juniors Football Club
Empire School of Boxing
ESCAPE Family Support Ltd
Hexham Youth Initiative
Isabella Heap Volunteer Group
Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club Supporters Group
Meta4 Dance Company
Morpeth Rangers
Mortal Fools National Autistic Society
NEPACS
Newbrough and Warden Sportsfield Association
North East Academy of American Football
Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services
November Club
Ocean Youth Trust North
People and Drugs Ltd
Prudhoe Youth Project
Shilbottle Children and Young People’s Project
Stomping Grounds North East
The Country Trust
The Dales Special School Fund
The Northumberland County Federation of Young Farmers
The Sunshine Panners Steel Band The Woodfuel Centre CIC Tynedale Youth Forum
Wecan
Young and Sweet
