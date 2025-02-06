The High Sheriff of Northumberland awarded almost 60 grants of £1250 to community groups and charities working with young people.

Each year the High Sheriff distributes grants and awards to a range of organisations that encourage beneficial activities for young people.

The fund is managed by Community Foundation of Tyne and Wear and Northumberland who open applications annually, and this year 56 groups were successful.

Lucia Bridgeman, High Sheriff of Northumberland, said: “It goes to all sorts of different groups who contribute so much in small ways in their communities and its very heart warming because its all the good people that contribute to other peoples lives.

High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman.

"One of the roles as High Sheriff is you are acknowledging people, and thanking them and expressing admiration. The responses are so lovely and I got so many lovely emails and hand-written letters.”

Amongst the recipients was The Country Trust, a national educational charity who will use the money to provide two farm visits in Northumberland for 60 primary aged children from deprived areas.

Sue Thompson, fundraising manager, said: “For disadvantaged children, schools often represent their sole opportunity to access educational outings, holidays, cultural experiences, and travelling beyond their immediate community, experiences considered routine for the majority of children.

"That is why this award means so much to not only the Country Trust, but to so many children who benefit from it.”

Children working with national educational charity, The Country Trust.

The North Northumberland National Autistic Society also received a grant, which will help them to fund Duke of Edinburgh gold award for members of the group.

Chair, Helen Sutherland explained: “We felt delighted to receive the award.

"As a group, we were going to have to do some more fundraising and it takes the pressure off, but its also just that feeling that what you’re doing is being appreciated.

“Is two-fold because there is obviously the financial impact but also that you’re being recognised for trying to make a difference in the local community with autistic people.”

Girls from the North Northumberland NAS who are completing their Duke of Edinburgh.

On March 25, a celebratory event will take place at the Alnwick Playhouse. Members from each group will be invited to be awarded with a certificate to commemorate their achievements.

The event will also include a musical performance from Duchess’ Community High School, who received a grant to support their lunchtime clubs and extra curricular activities.

A full list of the recipients of the High Sherriff of Northumberland grants is as follows:

1248 Prudhoe Sqn Air Training Corps

1801 (Alnwick) Squadron Air Training Corps 1st Haydon Bridge Scout Group 1st Seahouses Girls Brigade 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group 224 (Hexham) Squadron, Air Training Corps 404 (Morpeth) Royal Air Force 4th Morpeth Guides

5th Ashington Brownies

Allendale Youth Ambition

Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club [email protected]

Army Cadet Charitable Trust UK

Ashington Joint Welfare Rugby Football Club Limited

Barnabas - Safe and Sound

Barrasford Scout Group

Bates Cottages Cricket Club

Bedlington Cricket Club

Berwick Rugby Football Club

Berwick Youth Project

Children North East Chollerton C E First School Choysez

Chrysalis at Tynedale CIO

Corbridge Youth Initiative

Cowpen Quay Community Association

Duchess’s High School Trust

Ellington Colliery Band

Ellington Juniors Football Club

Empire School of Boxing

ESCAPE Family Support Ltd

Hexham Youth Initiative

Isabella Heap Volunteer Group

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club Supporters Group

Meta4 Dance Company

Morpeth Rangers

Mortal Fools National Autistic Society

NEPACS

Newbrough and Warden Sportsfield Association

North East Academy of American Football

Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services

November Club

Ocean Youth Trust North

People and Drugs Ltd

Prudhoe Youth Project

Shilbottle Children and Young People’s Project

Stomping Grounds North East

The Country Trust

The Dales Special School Fund

The Northumberland County Federation of Young Farmers

The Sunshine Panners Steel Band The Woodfuel Centre CIC Tynedale Youth Forum

Wecan

Young and Sweet

Koast Radio