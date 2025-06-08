Hibs XI to visit Berwick

Edinburgh giants Hibs will send a development XI down to MKM Shielfield for Berwick Rangers’ opening pre-season friendly.

The green and whites have come down regularly in recent years and their youngsters will be in town again on Saturday 5th July.

Kevin Haynes’ new-look side, which with also include new signing Struan Mair, then travel to Whitehill Welfare on the 8th before heading down to Newcastle Benfield on Saturday 12th.

The final friendly fixture sees Berwick take on Penicuik Athletic on Saturday the 19th ahead of the Lowland League season opening.

The capital side will provide a good test

The club took over 200 new kit pre-orders in just six days and after they have arrived and been dispatched, the new shirts will be available both in the club shop and webstore.

Rangers’ Ladies have had their place in the North East Regional Northern Division confirmed by the FA.

The Northumberland League champions will move up to take on Birtley Town, Consett, Gateshead Rutherford, Hartlepool United, I2I international, Norton & Stockton Reserves, Park View, Redcar Town, Stockton Town, Wallsend BC Reserves and Washington next term.

Mark Scott has joined new manager Bill Blyth’s coaching staff at the side after spending the past seven years at Alnwick Town juniors.

Neighbours Tweedmouth Rangers have also released details of their friendlies to gear up for the East of Scotland Third Division.

They will play away to Chirnside on the 9th July and take on Edinburgh College at MKM Shielfield on the 12th.

Tweedmouth are away to Dunbar United on the 15th, go to Easthouses Lily on the 19th and travel to Greenlaw on the 22nd.

The club have signed two goalkeepers ahead of the new campaign with Ryan Dunn returning and Daniel Simpson coming in on a season long loan from Easthouses Lily.