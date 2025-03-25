H&H Group Plc Look to The Future with Strategic Appointments

H&H Group Announce the Appointment of a Group Director and New Managing Director for Harrison & Hetherington.

Strengthening its leadership within livestock trading and building for the future, H&H Group is pleased to announce two strategic appointments. Robin Anderson, current Head of Farmstock Operations for Harrison & Hetherington, will take up the role of Managing Director, Scott Donaldson will move into the newly created role of Group Director for H&H Group Plc. These two key leadership appointments reflect H&H’s commitment to excellence, customer service, and continued industry leadership. Both Scott and Robin are to take up their new positions with immediate effect.

As Managing Director of Harrison & Hetherington, Robin Anderson, will oversee the entire Farmstock business. With an extensive background in the auction industry, Robin has built a reputation for his leadership and ability to understand and address the needs of the sector. In his new role, Robin will assume full responsibility for all staff, financial, and operational matters across the business. Robin joins the Board of Farmstock alongside Scott Donaldson, Laura Millar, and Richard Rankin.

As a Group Director for H&H Scott Donaldson, who has served as Managing Director for several years, will now transition into a more externally focused role. He will strive to promote and build the livestock trading business on local, national, and international platforms, using his extensive industry experience to provide strategic guidance to the Group Board. Scott’s new role will allow him to offer valuable insight into rural sector trends, livestock market dynamics, and emerging challenges. He will ensure that the interests of the company, its shareholders and customers are met, and the wider livestock markets are well represented.

Scott Donaldson & Robin Anderson

Commenting on these changes Group Chairman Will Hamilton said:

“Following positive results and a period of continued growth and profitability, these appointments are the strategic next steps in the evolution and reach of both the Group and H&H Farmstock’s influence. As the UK’s leading livestock auction business, our aim is to ensure the business is fit for the future in terms of innovation. We will continue to collaborate with our customers to provide them with the best service levels, utilising our industry-leading live and online auction platforms to maximise their returns. With his extensive experience and industry knowledge, Robin is the perfect leader for our Farmstock operations.”

He continued:

“Scott has been a driving force in our business for many years, and as a Group Director I am confident he will continue to provide the strategic insight that will shape the future of both our Farmstock division and our other businesses within the Group. We are excited to see both Scott and Robin bring their guidance and vision to the next stage of H&H’s development.”

In making these appointments, CEO Richard Rankin adds; “These changes cement our vision and dedication to the agricultural industry, ensuring we live our mission. With Robin and Scott in these key leadership positions, we are ensuring that H&H continues to evolve, innovate, and lead the way in livestock trading and the rural sector. Their combined expertise and commitment will be instrumental in driving the Group forward, strengthening our presence, and supporting the future of farming and rural communities.”

Robin Anderson has over 40 years of experience in the livestock trading sector. He has held senior roles at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, Lawrie & Symington and Wallets Marts, developing a strong reputation for his leadership, client relationships, and ability to drive business improvements. Robin's deep understanding of the sector’s needs makes him the ideal candidate to lead H&H through the next phase of growth. As the company celebrates its 100th anniversary, Robin’s appointment signifies a major milestone for the business.

Robin said: “I’m honoured to take on this new role with Harrison & Hetherington. The livestock industry is a dynamic and challenging sector, but with the support of our excellent team, I am confident we can continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients. My focus will be on streamlining operations, advancing our services, and ensuring that H&H remains at the forefront of the industry with a focus on efficiency and excellence.”

Scott Donaldson has worked within the livestock industry throughout his career and has been an integral part of Harrison & Hetherington since 2010. As Managing Director, Scott played a central role in the company’s growth and expansion in livestock trading, and he has been an integral member of the H&H Group Plc Executive team for many years. He is highly respected within the farming and wider agricultural industries for his knowledge, leadership, expertise, and ability to navigate complex market dynamics. His involvement with industry bodies such as the AHDB, the Livestock Auctioneers Association, and the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland makes him ideally suited for his new role as Group Director.

Commenting on his new position Scott said: “I am excited about the opportunity to support Harrison & Hetherington in this new capacity. The livestock and farming industry is evolving rapidly, and my aim is to ensure H&H remains at the forefront of these sectors; adapting to the changing landscape and minimising risk. As a Group we must continue to innovate while maintaining the strong customer relationships that have been central to our success. The future of H&H is one of growth and expansion, and I am looking forward to contributing to this.”

With seven marts across the North of England and Scottish Borders, Carlisle-based Harrison & Hetherington is the UK’s largest livestock auction company. It is a key division within the H&H Group, which includes businesses in the agricultural sector, such as insurance brokers, estate and land agents, and chartered surveyors. Its head office and flagship auction centre at Borderway Mart in Carlisle serve as a hub for H&H’s industry-leading services.