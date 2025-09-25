Hexham Lantern Parade to take a break in 2025 – but the magic isn’t over yet

For the past four years, the Hexham Lantern Parade has lit up the town’s streets with glowing lanterns, vibrant music, and joyful community spirit. Looking ahead, Queen’s Hall Arts has announced that the parade will take a break in 2025 while efforts begin to secure new funding or sponsorship to bring it back in 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2025, in place of the parade, Queen’s Hall will host a Hexham Lantern Parade Exhibition celebrating the creativity and community behind the event. Visitors will be able to get a close-up look at the stunning giant lanterns and relive highlights from past parades.

“The Lantern Parade has become a real highlight of Hexham’s cultural life – a moment each year when people come together to create something joyful and shared,” says Katy Taylor, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Queen’s Hall Arts. “While we’re sad to pause the parade this year, we’re excited to celebrate everything it’s meant to the town so far, and we’re committed to bringing it back even bigger and brighter in 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally launched as part of Hexham’s High Street Heritage Action Zone, the first two Lantern Parades were funded through this initiative. Since then, the event has continued to grow, thanks to support from the Hexham Culture Network, led by Queen’s Hall Arts and Hexham Community Partnership, with funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Hexham Lantern Parade 2021

From high-energy performances by The Baghdaddies and NuSound Brass, to last year’s spectacular rolling disco, Groove and Glow by Curious Arts, the parade has quickly become a much-loved highlight of Hexham’s cultural calendar.

At the heart of the event are the lanterns themselves — beautiful creations made by people from across the community, with giant lanterns proudly leading the procession each year. These have been designed and built by pupils from Hexham First School, The Sele First School, and most recently Gateway into the Community, under the guidance of local artist Deni Riach, with support from Ruth Thompson and Alan Scully.

To bring the Lantern Parade back in 2026, Queen’s Hall are now looking for funders, sponsors, or partners who are passionate about supporting community celebration and creativity in Hexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in being part of the Lantern Parade’s future, you’re encouraged to get in touch with Helen Mills, Audience and Sales Manager at Queen’s Hall, by emailing [email protected].

The Hexham Lantern Parade Exhibition will be open at Queen’s Hall in Gallery One from 3 October to 22 November. Entry is FREE but donations are welcome and help Queen's Hall present an ongoing free exhibition programme. Find out more on the Queen’s Hall website: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/hexham-lantern-parade-exhibition