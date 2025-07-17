Hexham home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North East

Unity Health Care Solutions has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North East.

There are 317 home care providers in the North East and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the North East received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Hexham go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Hexham

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Unity Health Care Solutions has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North East!”

Estera Swies, Registered Manager at Unity Health Care Solutions, said:

“We're absolutely thrilled to announce that we've been recognised as a Top 20 Home Care Provider in the North East! This award is particularly meaningful for our small, dedicated team because it acknowledges the immense effort we put into providing the best possible care for everyone we support.

“Our ethos has always been centred around more than just delivering care; it's about building genuine relationships and fostering a sense of trust and comfort. Our team goes the extra mile to ensure our clients feel happy and supported, assisting them with challenging tasks while also taking the time to build strong, personal connections. We understand that inviting someone into your home requires a lot of trust, and we strive to honour that trust by making every interaction meaningful and positive.

“This award reinforces our commitment to the high standards of care we provide. We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and are more motivated than ever to continue providing the exceptional home care our community deserves.”

To see Unity Health Care Solutions’ reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432245925

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.