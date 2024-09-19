Hexham Doctors Win Mental Health Team of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A team of healthcare workers from Hexham are celebrating after winning Mental Health Team of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Organised by Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent providers of specialised mental health services, the Cygnet Annual Psychiatrists Conference and National Awards 2024 recognise excellence in the healthcare industry. The Team of the Year award recognises a high-performing mental health team which has demonstrated high quality and person-centred care.

Winning criteria included encouraging mental wellbeing in the workplace or integrating physical and mental health care, and working collaboratively in the delivery of services at Cygnet Health Care, as well as developing supportive relationships with external agencies and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cygnet Hospital Hexham, on Anick Road, is a 27 bed mental health facility for women with complex mental health needs.

Cygnet Hospital Hexham Staff Celebrate Award Win

Presenting the award, Stephen Firn, CEO of Healthcare at Cygnet, said: “Cygnet Hospital Hexham was nominated for excelling in safety and for working collaboratively with service users. They have pioneered innovative programmes and deliver care of the highest quality.”

The hospital developed ‘My Careplan’, where service users are supported to write their views and requests on every aspect of their care. Each service user brings this to ward rounds and takes part in their risk assessment and care plan reviews.

Hospital Manager Anthony Saiger said: “This award means so much to our team as it recognises the hard work and dedication taken to ensure we are delivering care of the highest quality in what can be a very intense environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many excellent health care teams, making this win so much more special. We all feel very privileged for this recognition. Hopefully we can continue to develop and grow over the next 12months to come back and challenge again next year.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “These awards recognise the achievements and the difference that motivated, compassionate and value-driven doctors and their teams make for our services users and our residents every single day.

“Their skills, commitment and willingness to go above and beyond ensures that as an organisation, we are improving lives together.

“In particular, the medical team at Cygnet Hospital Hexham gives our service users hope of a brighter future through constantly striving to provide high quality, safe, person-centred care. Putting service users and their loved ones at the heart of what we do is integral to our culture and this value is exemplified by staff at Cygnet Hospital Hexham on a daily basis.”