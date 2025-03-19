Hexham Arts Pass launched for 16 – 25 year olds

Queen’s Hall and the Forum Cinema are joining forces to offer fantastic discounts and make it even easier for young people to access the arts and entertainment in Hexham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completely free to join, the Arts Pass offers those aged 16 – 25 a generous 20% off a rolling selection of events and activities at Queen’s Hall and money off film tickets at the Forum Cinema. Members can also get discounts on food and drinks when visiting both venues.

Upcoming events on offer at Queen’s Hall include a performance from award-winning folk duo Megson, a stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s Farm Boy, comedy dance production Kylie Jenner’s Private Jet and a screening of Women’s Adventure Film Tour, as well as the venue’s popular monthly Sunday Jazz sessions. More events will be added on a monthly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for most film screenings at the Forum Cinema are £5.50 with the Arts Pass. Members can also look forward to £3 tickets for selected events. The Forum Cinema shows all the blockbusters as well as art house, independent and foreign language films.

The Hexham Arts Pass for ages 16 - 25 year olds is now live!

It is hoped that by offering discounted tickets alongside other incentives, even more young people will make the most of the cultural offer on their doorstep, helping to build future audiences for the venues and town.

Helen Mills, Audience and Sales Manager at Queen’s Hall, commented: “We’re excited to team up with our friends at the Forum Cinema to launch the Arts Pass. We’re committed to making Queen’s Hall more accessible to all, and we hope this initiative helps more young people enjoy the fantastic cultural offer in Hexham.”

Clare Mwande, General Manager at Forum Cinema, said:“This is a fantastic collaboration that seeks to make culture affordable and available to young people in the area. Young people don’t have to spend money on transport to get to the cinema or the theatre, we have comfy seats, a warm welcome and discounted food and snacks. What’s not to love?!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hexham Arts Pass is now live. Those interested in joining the scheme are encouraged to visit queenshall.co.uk, searching ‘Arts Pass’ for more information or forumhexham.com, and click on ‘Memberships’.