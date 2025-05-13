Heroes honoured at Newcastle school’s VE Day event

World War II heroes and veterans were honoured by the students at a Newcastle secondary, when the school celebrated the eightieth anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Thursday 8 May.

Staff and students at St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School were encouraged to share any family connections to World War II, and the whole school worked together to create a special ‘Honouring Our Heroes’ display for the historic occasion.

“All students began the day with a prayer organised by the department to honour the efforts of those involved in conflict, and to recognise our school’s connections to World War II,” said Kate Casey, Head of History at St Cuthbert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Lessons for the school’s Key Stage 3 students focused on the importance of VE Day, and involved researching a war veteran from the area, and creating a poster to add to the ‘Heroes’ display.

Outside of the classroom, there was also a lunchtime ‘street party’, complete with celebratory snacks and World War II-themed games.

“Celebrating VE Day reminds us that peace was won through courage and sacrifice,” added Mrs Casey. “By honouring our heroes, we ensure that their legacy lives on, and their lessons are never forgotten.”

Among other BBCET schools marking the milestone event was St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, where the pupils dressed in a riot of red, white, and blue, and enjoyed a host of VE Day activities.