Help secure Rothbury for nature and the nation

Public asked to dig deep for nature and wildlife

This April, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, alongside The Wildlife Trusts, is calling on members of the public to support its Saving Rothbury Estate for People and Wildlife Appeal via the Big Give Green Match Fund.

Following the purchase of a section of the Rothbury Estate last October, there is now the unique opportunity to purchase the rest and thereby to create one of England’s largest natural heritage sites.

By conserving the Estate’s rich heritage, supporting local farmers, and improving public access, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and The Wildlife Trusts will be ensuring a sustainable future for people and wildlife.

Although they have been overwhelmed by support so far for its Rothbury purchase appeal, their fundraising efforts must continue.

The April appeal via the Big Green Match Fund aims to raise an additional £80,000 towards the purchase and subsequent management of the second part of the Rothbury Estate and, thanks to generous supporters and conservation loving champions, the appeal is match funded, which means that every donation, no matter how small, will be doubled.

As a Rothbury supporter, donors will:

Save Rothbury Estate - helping to purchase and protect the Estate, ensuring its future as a key area for nature recovery in England and enabling us to collaborate with locals to create a lasting vision for a space for everybody.

Enhance nature - safeguarding and restoring vital habitats such as peatlands, woodlands, and wetlands to support endangered species such as red squirrels and golden eagles and fight climate change.

Improve public access - opening the Estate to enable people to experience nature, boosting well-being and creating new, much needed, job opportunities.

Promote sustainable farming - working with local farmers to adopt eco-friendly farming methods and ensuring a sustainable future for both the environment and local communities.

The link to donate https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a05WS000001uFjlYAE will be live on the Big Give website between midday on Tuesday 22nd April and midday on Tuesday 29th April. t.ly/65Nf1

The Big Give is the UK's number online match funding platform, specialising in bringing charities, philanthropists, and the public together to multiply their impact. Since 2008, £349,833,689 has been raised for over 19,479 charity projects.

Mike Pratt, chief executive of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, says:

“We have until September 2026 to raise £30 million to buy the rest of the Rothbury estate.

"I understand that cost of living expenses rose again at the start of April, but I am calling on members of the public to help us create a wonderful natural heritage site to show the entire world how wonderful this region really is. And remember, every donation is doubled thanks to generous donors and The Reed Foundation.”