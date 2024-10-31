Help for Northumberland families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Northumberland to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Salvation Army churches in Bedlington and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea distributed gifts to more than 500 children and the church and charity fears the numbers may increase again this year.

Bedlington Salvation Army Community Programme Co-ordinator Arleen Thompson said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

Bedlington Salvation Army on Hartford Road will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys and food items until Friday 13 December. They are particularly in need of baby toys and gifts for ages six to 12, however do provide presents for youngsters up to the age of 19 so any gifts are gratefully received.

People can drop their generous contribution at Bedlington Salvation Army Monday to Wednesday 8am to 3pm and Friday between 8am and noon.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Salvation Army in Front Street will also be collecting until Friday 13 December. They particularly need items for girls aged eight to 11 and boys aged 10 to 14.

Please contact them directly for drop-off times https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/newbiggin-sea or search for them on Facebook.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Bedlington Salvation Army distributes gifts to families in Bedlington, Blyth, Morpeth and Choppington. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Salvation Army covers Newbiggin, Ashington and Lynemouth.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Salvation Army will be hosting a Carol Service on Sunday 22 December at 10.30am and Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve at 3pm.

Please check Bedlington Salvation Army Facebook page and the website here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/bedlington for community events taking place in the run up to Christmas.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal