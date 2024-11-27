Heathline Commercials showcases career flexibility to tackle technician shortage

Heathline Commercials, a family-run business specialising in the servicing and repair of commercial vehicles, has bolstered its expertise by recruiting and developing apprentices as part of its strategy to tackle a nationwide shortage of skilled HGV technicians.

When direct recruitment of fully-qualified technicians proved challenging, the Cramlington-based firm recently found a way by drawing upon experienced HGV drivers from sister company, Moody Logistics and Storage, who were already looking to transition their careers away from the road and develop new technical skills.

Its first success was Dean Dodd, an HGV Class 1 driver. The 33-year-old from Blyth initially joined Heathline as a semi-skilled labourer, assisting and learning from qualified technicians while providing added value by using his HGV license to test-drive trucks.

Last month, he started an HGV Technician Level 3 apprenticeship, marking an exciting new chapter in his career. His former position at Heathline has now been filled by Steven Cartwright, 30, from Gateshead, who previously joined Moody’s in-house apprentice driver scheme and quickly earned his HGV Class 1 license, building on his experience as a Go North East service bus driver.

The team’s expertise has expanded with the advancement of Craig Summers, 39, from Ashington, who was qualified to work on light commercial vehicles. Leveraging his 20 years’ experience as a car mechanic and MOT tester, he completed his Level 3 apprenticeship in just 17 months, earning full qualification as an HGV technician.

Heathline Commercials has also welcomed Kieren Black, 27 from Chopwell, who previously worked at a car dealership, and has a qualification in light vehicle work. He also plans to build upon his skills by undertaking an HGV technician apprenticeship.

Gavin Cape, engineering director of Heathline Commercials, said: “Direct recruitment of qualified technicians was proving extremely difficult, but we’ve successfully expanded our team by creating flexible career pathways tailored to individual aspirations and skill sets.

"This approach is helping us tackle the industry-wide shortage of skilled HGV technicians while improving employee retention across the wider business by offering valued staff opportunities for new skills and growth.”

The Road Haulage Association has warned that the logistics industry faces significant challenges due to a “critical shortage” of HGV mechanics, risking bottlenecks that could disrupt the supply chain.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, has previously written to the then Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships, and Higher Education, Robert Halfon, to advocate for more flexible training for HGV technician apprenticeships.

Currently, it takes four years to qualify as a vehicle technician, with apprenticeships primarily aimed at 16-year-old entrants, which do not account for individuals transitioning later in life with advanced mechanical skills. As a result, Caroline is calling for flexible, accelerated training options for experienced candidates.

She said: “Heathline Commercials has demonstrated an innovative approach by offering HGV drivers, eager for a career change, the chance to transition into technician roles. This pathway not only helps address the critical shortage of qualified HGV mechanics but ensures that valuable expertise is not lost.

"By investing in these apprenticeships, we’re supporting both individual growth and the resilience of our wider business, which ultimately strengthens our service capabilities across the board.”