Headway Northumberland are amongst the winners of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, marking the contribution they make to the lives of brain injury survivors in the region.

The charity formed in 2018, supporting brain injury survivors and people affected by neurological conditions across the county, through drop-in Community Neuro Hubs in Ashington, Alnwick, Berwick, Hexham and Morpeth.

The hubs provide a place for friendship and social interaction in local communities, as well as offering support, information and signposting.

They also arrange workshops on various topics affecting members, organise activities, trips and events and link in with services provided by other groups to promote social inclusion.

David Howcroft, a member, volunteer and trustee said: “Headway Northumberland allows me to have meaningful interactions with a wide variety of people who are interested in supporting those who have experienced a head injury.

“For me personally it is the co-constructed conversation in a relaxed and safe environment that allows me to make progress”.

Julie Cordon, chair of the board of trustees, added: “I am delighted that Headway Northumberland has been recognised with this prestigious award.

“As one of the largest counties in the country, it is only through the dedication, hard work and passion of our volunteers that we can offer such valued support to brain injury survivors and people with neurological conditions across the county.”

The Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, who is a Headway Northumberland patron, said: “Many, many congratulations – what a fantastic achievement which is so well deserved.”

Headway Northumberland is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty the King.

The volunteers were celebrated at an event held at The Torch Centre in Hexham, where the team received the award from Dr Caroline Pryer, Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Two volunteers from Headway Northumberland will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in summer 2025.