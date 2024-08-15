Head Housekeeper Celebrates 20 Years Of Service With Meadow Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff and residents at the home presented Susan with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and as per Barchester Healthcare tradition received a long service pin and a £250 voucher for Susan to treat herself. During her time at Meadow Park, Susan has worked in a variety of roles from being a Care Assistant and later as a Kitchen Assistant to Housekeeper to Head Housekeeper.
Susan said: “Meadow Park is like a family to me and I have had some wonderful times working with lots of various people including my colleagues, management and most importantly the residents. I have amazing memories and how times have changed. I hope to continue to be part of this fabulous community’.
Julie Bond General Manager at Meadow Park said: “Susan is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and is greatly loved by the residents living at Meadow Park Care Home. She is an inspiration to her colleagues and we wish her ongoing congratulations and all the best!”
Meadow Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadow Park provides residential care and dementia care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.