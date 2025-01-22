Hays Travel Killingworth raises £1,445 for Percy Hedley School’s Sensory Room

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff from Percy Hedley School were overjoyed to welcome team members of Hays Travel Killingworth recently, as they celebrated their incredible fundraising achievements.

Over the past eight months, the team at Hays Travel, located in Killingworth Shopping Centre, has been raising money for Percy Hedley School through a series of exciting charity events. Thanks to their efforts, a total of £1,445 has been raised to support the school’s sensory room.

As part of their Local Community Partnership Scheme, Hays Travel have organised a series of charity coach trips to Whitby, and more recently to Edinburgh and York’s Christmas markets.

The funds will go towards purchasing new items for the sensory room, including switch toys and accessible model microwaves and washing machines, all designed to enhance the sensory experience and deepen their learning.

Team members of Hays Travel attended a sensory and social communication session

During their visit to the school, team members Stephanie and Beth were warmly welcomed by students, who treated them to croissants and drinks before showing them one of the school’s sensory and social communication sessions.

Stephanie Crawford, Travel Consultant at Hays Travel Killingworth shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying:

“We have loved fundraising for The Percy Hedley Foundation and overseeing a sensory session. The sensory tools are amazing, and we’re delighted they’ll be able to get more with the funds we’ve raised. We chose to fundraise for the Foundation as one of our colleagues has a family member who has been supported by Percy Hedley School; they offer such unique and important care to so many individuals.”

Louise Horsefield, Head of Fundraising at The Percy Hedley Foundation shared her reflections on Hays Travel Killingworth’s efforts:

“The Percy Hedley Foundation is deeply grateful to Hays Travel Killingworth for their outstanding fundraising efforts. Support from the business community across the North East is essential to the continued growth and success of our charity. It enables us to provide the highest quality education, care, and facilities to those who rely on our services.”