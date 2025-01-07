Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from a travel agents in Alnwick took their customers on a charity coach trip in December to raise money for a local urgent blood and medical supply charity.

Hays Travel Alnwick branch took more than 81 passengers on a double-decker coach trip to York for the day, with the funds from ticket sales and fundraising activities onboard coming to a total of £1240, going to Northumbria Blood Bikes.

Some travel agents attended the trip, entertaining the passengers on route with Christmas bingo and quizzes. The group then enjoyed a day out at York Christmas Markets before heading home at the end of the day.

Northumbria Blood Bikes is run by volunteers who work outside normal office hours to deliver urgent blood and medical supplies to hospitals and healthcare sites in the Northeast.

Hays Travel Alnwick branch manager, Michelle presented the cheque of £1240 to Northumbria Blood Bikes volunteer, Neil.

Michelle Telford, branch manager at Hays Travel in Alnwick, said: “In the summer, our branch did a ‘shout out’ on social media to let customers suggest different charities for us to support.

"We settled on Northumbria Blood Bikes and felt so proud to present the cheque to, Neil, one of the volunteers. He told us that our donations would go a long way in fuelling the bikes and vehicles needed to help transport urgent medical supplies, which is fantastic.”

“We have had lots of positive feedback from the customers who joined us for our coach trip and have even booked a double-decker for December 2025. We can’t wait to get out and do it again next Christmas.”

Kirsty Lawrence, trustee and publicity officer of Northumbria Blood Bikes, added: “We are extremely grateful to Hays Travel Alnwick for choosing to support our charity with their Christmas coach trip.

"The money raised will go directly into keeping our fleet on the road, supporting the NHS and Great North Air Ambulance.

“As a charity run solely by unpaid volunteers, we rely on support of donations from the public and companies to enable us to improve people’s healthcare journeys within the NHS - whether that’s transporting blood, notes, samples, or medical equipment.

"Thank you to everyone involved in trip from the staff who organised it to the people who attended and donated.”