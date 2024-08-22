Hawick-based Purple Sage Soap Company gets a Small Business Sunday boost from Theo Paphitis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hawick-based company has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. Last week, Ann Carter, owner of Purple Sage Soap Company, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Ann’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.purplesagesoapcompany.co.uk has seen a significant increase in followers and extra orders for their handmade natural soaps and skincare products. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Carter said, “We’ve been in business since 2021, and I still work out of my small holding at Sage Cottage. It is fantastic to have support from Theo because it’s been challenging to raise our profile, and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his followers.”

Ann Carter Purple Sage Soap - SBS Winner

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Purple Sage Soap Company every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

For further information Ann Carter at [email protected]

For further information about Small Business Sunday, please visit www.theopaphitissbs.com.