Have fun in the sun this weekend but stay safe urges Amble lifeboat Station

A Northumberland lifeboat station has issued some lifesaving tips as it urges people to be mindful and stay safe as the warm weather continues for the bank holiday weekend.

With thousands of visitors expected to flock to Northumberland’s holiday hotspots in the next few days, the RNLI’s Amble lifeboat station, which operates the lifesaving charity’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat (ALB) 13 - 16 Elizabeth and Leonard (ON 1323), will be on hand to keep a watchful eye as people enjoy themselves on the beaches or out and about on the water.

Always take a means for calling for help and check the local tide times, says the RNLI, which adds that it’s important to tell someone where you are going and what time you are expected back - all simple tips that people can follow to stay safe in the sunshine.

No matter if you’re walking along the coast, angling from rocks, out on your kayak, or sailing further out to sea, having the means to call for help in an emergency can be the difference between life and death.

Floating can increase your chances of survival from cold water shock and rip currents, says Amble RNLI lifeboat station

In most cases, a mobile phone can be enough to call for help but make sure its protected if you unexpectedly found yourself in the water.

If you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Always respect the water. Around 140 people lose their lives at the UK and Irish coasts each year, and over half never even planned to enter the water. So its important people know what to do in an emergency so they can help without putting themselves in danger.

There are some simple skills you should know that could save a life if you find yourself in difficulty in the water.

Float to Live:

Tilt your head back, ears submerged.

Relax and try to breathe normally.

Move your hands to help you stay afloat.

It’s OK if your legs sink, everyone floats differently.

Spread your arms and legs to improve stability.

Remember cold water shock: Cold water shock is triggered in water temperatures lower than 15⁰C. The average temperature of UK and Irish waters is 12⁰C. So even in the summer, the water temperature is cold enough to cause cold water shock, which can steal the air from your lungs and leave you helpless in seconds.

Rip currents and waves: Rip currents can travel up to the same speed as an Olympic swimmer (4.5mph)and can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea. And unexpected waves can quickly knock you off your feet. Floating can increase your chances of survival from cold water shock and rip currents.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: ‘We always want holidaymakers and visitors to have fun when they’re at the beach or enjoy themselves out and about at sea - and the RNLI will always be there helping to saves lives at sea. But we also want people to stay safe and by remembering these simple, easy to remember lifesaving tips, we can ensure everyone has the best of both worlds in the warm weather.

‘If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.’

