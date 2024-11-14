Hauxley reserve set to benefit from rural boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley team is delighted that it is set to benefit from a share of £3.5m set aside to improve rural projects across Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP) secured the funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UK SPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

The UK Government is funding the programme, with the North East Combined Authority (NECA) as the lead authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focused initially in two pilot areas, the schemes aim to enhance rural community facilities, health and wellbeing, volunteer opportunities, and community resilience.

Project Assistant Raven helping to rake the meadow grass at the Women's Workshop in Amble

At the Druridge Bay site, the team will now, thanks to the cash boost, be able to install a new wildlife watching hide which the 100,000+ visitors to the reserve will be able to access all year round.

Practical volunteers play a huge part in keeping the Hauxley reserve in pristine condition so it is great news that the funding will allow the purchase of new tools for them to use and the construction of a brand-new workshop.

The funding is also supporting a Hauxley based communities’ officer who will be out and about in the community and two x twelve-month trainee placements aimed at encouraging people to work in the conservation sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Druridge Bay Communities Officer Natasha Hemsley will be working on at least twelve projects in communities from Berwick to Amble and will be supporting, amongst other things, teaching GIS mapping skills to a network of people across Northumberland and helping with the formation of a local climate group.

Natasha Hemsley brush cutting the wildflower area at the Women's Workshop in Amble

Work is already underway with Natasha and project assistant Raven helping to cut and rake a wildflower meadow area at the Women's Workshop in Amble with plans in the pipeline to sow wildflower seeds in the spring and train workshop members on how to scythe the patch using traditional tools to maintain it in the future to avoid the purchase of costly machinery.