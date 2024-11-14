Hauxley reserve set to benefit from rural boost
The Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP) secured the funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UK SPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).
The UK Government is funding the programme, with the North East Combined Authority (NECA) as the lead authority.
Focused initially in two pilot areas, the schemes aim to enhance rural community facilities, health and wellbeing, volunteer opportunities, and community resilience.
At the Druridge Bay site, the team will now, thanks to the cash boost, be able to install a new wildlife watching hide which the 100,000+ visitors to the reserve will be able to access all year round.
Practical volunteers play a huge part in keeping the Hauxley reserve in pristine condition so it is great news that the funding will allow the purchase of new tools for them to use and the construction of a brand-new workshop.
The funding is also supporting a Hauxley based communities’ officer who will be out and about in the community and two x twelve-month trainee placements aimed at encouraging people to work in the conservation sector.
Druridge Bay Communities Officer Natasha Hemsley will be working on at least twelve projects in communities from Berwick to Amble and will be supporting, amongst other things, teaching GIS mapping skills to a network of people across Northumberland and helping with the formation of a local climate group.
Work is already underway with Natasha and project assistant Raven helping to cut and rake a wildflower meadow area at the Women's Workshop in Amble with plans in the pipeline to sow wildflower seeds in the spring and train workshop members on how to scythe the patch using traditional tools to maintain it in the future to avoid the purchase of costly machinery.