Hartford Court Care Home in Cramlington hosts community events for Care Home Open Week 2025
The celebration events at Hartford Court Care Home’s took place during between Friday, June 20 and Sunday, June 22.
Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.
The week gives care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.
The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.
The event also sought to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide.
HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays.
Hartford Court Care Home hosted a series of themed days, including Sunglasses Decoration, Ice Cream Day, Beach Day, Fish and Chips Day, and a delightful Picnic Day.
Fatima Trawally, HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home manager, commented: “We were delighted to welcome our local community to Hartford Court Care Home as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations.
"It was a great chance to demonstrate the warmth, compassion, and high-quality care we provide every day. Thank you for everyone who attended and who took the time to join us at Hartford Court.”
