Children at an Alnwick primary school have taken an interesting spin on the classic Nativity play, by performing the show fully in Spanish to put their foreign language lessons to use.

Parents and guardians watched proudly on Monday as pupils from Harry Hotspur Primary School showed off their skills and dedication to learning the words and songs to the Nativity completely in Spanish.

Headteacher, Gavin Johnston said: "At Harry Hotspur Primary School, we embarked on an exciting challenge this year - to present our school Nativity fully in Spanish.

Gavin says that children from year-three to year-six partake in regular Spanish lessons – and so he saw a chance for the children to demonstrate their progress: "This was a good opportunity to use language for a purpose and the children rose to the challenge.

"We learned songs in Spanish - this included a famous Spanish children's Christmas song 'Arre Burriquito' about the donkey, as well as translated songs such as 'Noche de Paz' - Silent Night.

“The children were accompanied by live musicians including the school's very own ceilidh band.”

The head teacher credits the children for pulling off the difficult performance successfully.

He said: “As well as this, the children learned their lines in Spanish – these were performed with a clear and confident Spanish accent.

Parents and guardians were invited to watch the performance on Monday, the 16th of December.

“The parents were blown away by the children's talents and the children really enjoyed the opportunity to use their language skills."

The school also posted videos of the impressive show to their Facebook page.