Crowds lined the streets on August 9 to welcome almost one hundreds bikers. Bondgate Within closed for their arrival so that the bikers could park and meet the visitors.

Local resident among the crowd, Claire Barber said: “The roar of the Harley Davidson engines and the site of so many passionate bikers arriving on mass into the town was awe-inspiring. My granddaughter had never seen anything like it, It was a sight to behold.”