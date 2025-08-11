Crowds lined the streets on August 9 to welcome almost one hundreds bikers. Bondgate Within closed for their arrival so that the bikers could park and meet the visitors.
Local resident among the crowd, Claire Barber said: “The roar of the Harley Davidson engines and the site of so many passionate bikers arriving on mass into the town was awe-inspiring. My granddaughter had never seen anything like it, It was a sight to behold.”
1. The Geordie Chapter
Crowds watched as 100’s of Geordie Chapter Harley Davidson’s rode into Alnwick. Photo: Claire Barber
2. Harley Davidson Owners Group
The Harley Davidson Owners Group (HOG) carry out regular charity fundraisers. Photo: Claire Barber
3. Meet and greet
Bondate Within closed so that the bikers could stop and meet visitors. Photo: Claire Barber
4. Bikes in every shape, size and colour
The riders showed off their Harley Davidsons in every size, shape and colour. Photo: Claire Barber
