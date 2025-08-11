Harley Davidson Geordie Chapter returns to Alnwick during annual Help for Heroes charity ride

The Geordie Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners Group headed into Alnwick for their annual Help for Heroes charity ride.

Crowds lined the streets on August 9 to welcome almost one hundreds bikers. Bondgate Within closed for their arrival so that the bikers could park and meet the visitors.

Local resident among the crowd, Claire Barber said: “The roar of the Harley Davidson engines and the site of so many passionate bikers arriving on mass into the town was awe-inspiring. My granddaughter had never seen anything like it, It was a sight to behold.”

Crowds watched as 100’s of Geordie Chapter Harley Davidson’s rode into Alnwick.

Crowds watched as 100’s of Geordie Chapter Harley Davidson’s rode into Alnwick. Photo: Claire Barber

The Harley Davidson Owners Group (HOG) carry out regular charity fundraisers.

The Harley Davidson Owners Group (HOG) carry out regular charity fundraisers. Photo: Claire Barber

Bondate Within closed so that the bikers could stop and meet visitors.

Bondate Within closed so that the bikers could stop and meet visitors. Photo: Claire Barber

The riders showed off their Harley Davidsons in every size, shape and colour.

The riders showed off their Harley Davidsons in every size, shape and colour. Photo: Claire Barber

