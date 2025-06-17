Hardy cyclists gearing up for Northumberland visit on charity bike ride across Great Britain

A group of determined dads will embark on a gruelling bike ride spanning six British coastlines to raise funds for a worthy cause close to their hearts.

Craig Morris and fellow Kibworth Velo Club riders Ben Cave, Scott Monan, Ady Ward and driver Jason Buchannan are gearing up for a 620km Coast 2 Coast ride that will meander across Scotland, England and Wales on successive days.

The Scotland leg will start in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, and finish in Edinburgh over on the east coast on Friday. The England stretch will start in Blyth, Northumberland, and finish in Silloth, Cumbria, followed by the final route on Sunday which will connect Prestatyn on the north coast of Wales with Porthcawl at the opposite end of the country.

Distance isn’t the only factor. The arduous ride will climb 7,740 metres in elevation - close to the height of Mount Everest.

Kibworth Velo Club riders; from left, Ady Ward, Craig Morris, Scott Monan and Ben Cave.

Craig, from Kibworth, in Leicestershire, devised the daunting challenge to raise money for LOROS Hospice and to recognise the ‘real life angels’ who lovingly looked after his mum Linda in her final days.

Craig, 51, says he will never forget the end of life care his mum received from specialist nurses and voluntary carers at the Glenfield hospice, which provides free palliative care for around 2,500 terminally ill patients and their loved ones every year.

“Eight years ago my mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer,” Craig said. “She was lucky enough to spend her final weeks at LOROS Hospice. The care and devotion these guy show made a lasting impression on me and my family.

“They are real life angels the way they care for patients entering the final phase of their lives. I try to raise money where I can over the year, but this was a challenge I created to push the limits and try to give as much as the staff do on a daily basis.

“This will be a physically demanding challenge that we are all doing to support LOROS, a charity that means so much to each of us.”

Craig and the team have been undergoing intensive training in recent months to prepare themselves for the ride, physically and mentally.

They set themselves a fundraising target of £5,000, yet cruised past that mark several weeks ago thanks to an overwhelming show of support from family, friends, colleagues and local businesses. So far, the quintet has raised more than £10,000 for the Hospice, which needs more than £8 million to run each year.

Craig added: “We’ve all been blown away by the staggering amount of donations that have come in. That support really will help to keep us going along the way.”

LOROS Supporter Engagement Lead Emma Jones, said: "It is so very uplifting to see Kibworth Velo Club raise so much money that will go towards the work of the Hospice. We would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

''The dedication, commitment, generosity and creativity of our community of supporters will never fail to inspire me. It’s because of people like Craig, Ben, Scott, Ady and Jason that we’re able to make a difference to those who need us at the most difficult time in their lives. Thank you so much."

For more information about the ride, and to sponsor Craig and the team, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/c2c2c2c