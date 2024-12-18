Half-price support for wildlife available this January

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is encouraging everybody to stand up for wildlife in 2024 by taking advantage of its 50% off membership sale.

The offer is available for new annual Northumberland Wildlife Trust Individual, Joint, Family and Family Watch memberships taken out via the Trust’s website and paying by either direct debit or debit/credit card from Thursday, January 2 until Friday, January 31.

New members will receive a fantastic membership pack including the Trust’s membership magazine and monthly e-newsletters on its work around the region.

Since 2020, more people than ever have visited the wildlife charity’s 60+ nature reserves around the region and, although this is great news, the sites have suffered from considerable wear and tear which needs to be repaired by the estates team at considerable cost. Supporting the Trust’s sale would give it a much needed cash injection.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive says: “Nature has become so important to everybody’s health and wellbeing which is great but it also means our work to protect our green spaces and wildlife on them is more crucial than ever.

“We realise that the cost-of-living squeeze is still a challenge for many people, but climate change and loss of biodiversity are the massive crises of our time - no one is left untouched by their impacts and the magnitude of what’s at stake.

“Whilst solving global problems can be challenging, solutions can start at a local level which is why the Trust is so well placed to support nature and wildlife - we are connecting people with nature as never before.

“Our members play an important part in ensuring our work, looking after our natural world in this beautiful region, continues. If I could ask for one thing this January, it’s that people make it their new year’s resolution to give wildlife a much needed voice by supporting our sale and helping us raise much needed funds to keep our natural health service going - not just this year, but for many more years to come.”

To find out more, visit: www.nwt.org.uk/support-us/membership