A community centre in Hadston hosted VE Day events, bringing people together for a celebration with wartime singers and street party food.

The events were especially enjoyed by those who lived through that era and had lost friends and family, as they saw the community remember those who served.

As part of an initiative to combat loneliness, the centre organises weekly activities for older people.

John and Amy, who coordinate activities at Hadston House, said: "It was a tremendous success and enjoyed by all. We raised some funds to make this event free, and our minibus driver, Mike, who is also a veteran, was more than happy to help."

Scott Dickinson MBE added: "The team has done a fantastic job. I was delighted to see everyone enjoying themselves. This event was about remembering and celebrating VE Day, along with all the sacrifices made.

"As part of our priority to address loneliness, events like this ensure that people remain engaged within our community."